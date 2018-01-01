Fleeing police sends Austin man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Austin man is going to prison after trying to flee a simple traffic stop.

An Albert Lea police officer tried to pull over 33-year-old Coniah Emmerson Horton on October 4, 2016 for a vehicle registration violation. Authorities say Horton took off, leading police on a 60 mile an hour chase that ended when he crashed into a yard and ran away.

Law enforcement searched the area, including bringing in a K9 unit, and found Horton hiding in a garage.

After court proceedings that stretched into November 2017, Horton eventually pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He has now been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, with credit for 434 days already served.