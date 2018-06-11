Clear

Fleeing SUV strikes children in park near Minneapolis school

Authorities say a speeding driver being chased by a Minnesota state trooper veered into a Minneapolis park and struck three young children, seriously injuring two of them.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a speeding driver being chased by a Minnesota state trooper veered into a Minneapolis park and struck three young children, seriously injuring two of them.

Officials say the 27-year-old driver of the SUV left Interstate 94 during the chase that started Monday morning. He entered residential streets and drove onto a playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School, striking three children ages 2 to 3.

The SUV traveled through a basketball and tennis courts and struck the children before becoming entangled in a swing set. The children were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The patrol says two of the children have life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested. Authorities say they recovered a gun from the SUV.

