Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Worth
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Worth County in north central Iowa... Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...
* Until 200 PM CDT Friday.
* At 757 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall totals with isolated 4 inch totals from automated gauges. Worth County Sheriff has reported Iowa Highway 9 closed west of Manly with water moving quickly across the road. Additional rainfall of half an inch to an inch is expected in the next few hours. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mason City, Nora Springs, Manly, Rockwell, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear Lake, Ventura, Thornton, Plymouth, Fertile, Kensett, Meservey, Grafton, Hanlontown, Swaledale, Rock Falls, Burchinal, Portland, Bolan and McIntosh Woods State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 209.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
