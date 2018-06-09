Flash Flood Warning in effect for north Iowa counties

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Worth County in north central Iowa... Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday.

* At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar has estimated up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mason City, Nora Springs, Manly, Rockwell, Mason City Municipal Airport, Rice Lake, Clear Lake, Ventura, Thornton, Plymouth, Fertile, Kensett, Grafton, Hanlontown, Joice, Swaledale, Rock Falls, Burchinal, Portland and Bolan. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 181 and 212.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Floyd County in north central Iowa...

* Until 700 PM CDT

* Thunderstorms approaching the area could produce copious amounts of rain during the next couple hours. With heavy rain in this area earlier this week, flash flooding could occur very quickly late this afternoon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Charles City, Rudd, Floyd, Marble Rock, and Colwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 inches are possible in the warned area.