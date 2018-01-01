Flames severely damage Austin home

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accident involving a stove caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Wednesday.

A woman driving through the 1200 block of 4th Street NE in Austin reported to the police around 5:31 pm that she saw heavy smoke coming from the south side of a home. Police and firefighters responded to the scene and firefighters remained there until 10:11 pm.

The residents told authorities they were moving from the house and had stacked furniture in the kitchen so they could clean the carpets. A box spring mattress was put on top of some chairs and Fire Chief Jim McCoy says a stove burner was accidentally turned on while doing so, which caused the fire.

The flames caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to the kitchen and dining room.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted about this incident. The American Red Cross says it is assisting the two adult residents of the home.