Flames destroy a porch in a southwest Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames destroyed a porch in the bitter cold of Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester firefighters were called to 2014 Magdalana Lane SW to find flames had ignited some propane tanks on the porch, creating too big a fire to be handled with ordinary extinguishers.

The fire climbed up the back of the house but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading inside the home.

Officials estimate $50,000 in damages with the deck being completely destroyed and damage done to the exterior of the home. There was only light smoke damage throughout the inside of the home.

The homeowners were out of town during the time of the fire, leaving neighbors to take care of their 3 dogs while they were away.

All 3 dogs were removed from the home and are not injured.

The Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.