Floyd County man going to prison for attacking wife

Jason Weitzel Jason Weitzel

Pleaded guilty to 2016 domestic abuse.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 1:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two years after attacking a woman, a Rockford man is going to prison.

Jason Weitzel, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to domestic abuse assault, possession of methamphetamine, carrying weapons, and OWI – 1st offense. The judge gave him a total of five years in prison and he must pay $3,620.74 in restitution.

On March 6, 2016, Floyd County sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute. Deputies say when they arrived, Weitzel had left but they tracked his cell phone to an area between Nora Springs and Rockford, then arrested him after a brief chase.

According to court documents, Weitzel got into an argument with his wife on March 5, 2016, which escalated into him punching her. Weitzel also reportedly got a handgun and fired it outside. Authorities say Weitzel’s verbal and physical assaults continued into the next day.

