Five stars for Mayo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says four of its hospitals have received the highest possible rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Scroll for more content...

Mayo campuses in Rochester, Austin/Albert Lea, Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Arizona were all rated five out of five stars for overall hospital quality. The average national rating is three stars and the evaluation considers 64 measures of inpatient and outpatient quality.

“Mayo Clinic is pleased to be highly rated by the CMS Star Rating System,” says Paula Santrach, M.D., chief quality officer, Mayo Clinic. “We believe that this rating reflects the passionate dedication of Mayo Clinic staff to provide the highest quality, safety and service to patients who entrust us with their care.”

Mayo Health System locations in Florida, Mankato, New Prague, Northland, Red Wing, Red Cedar, and La Crosse, Wisconsin were given four stars, while three stars were awarded to Mayo sites in Cannon Falls, Fairmont, and Sparta, Wisconsin.