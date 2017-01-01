Five men arrested in North Iowa now facing federal drug charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Federal drug charges have been filed against five men arrested in Cerro Gordo County.

Eric Hart of Mason City and Christopher Funk and Dakota Sanders, both of San Andreas, California, were arrested on October 19 after two traffic stops led to a search of the Days Inn in Mason City. Authorities said they recovered $40,000 worth of methamphetamine and $25,000 worth of marijuana.

Justin Davey of West Des Moines and Spencer Fitzpatrick of Knoxville were arrested on October 12 after law enforcement says they were caught with more than two ounce of meth.

Hart is now charged in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with possession with intent to deliver while Funk, Sanders, Davey, and Fitzpatrick are accused of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Funk and Davey are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.