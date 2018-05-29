Clear
Five charged after possible emergency on Upper Iowa River

Law enforcement says it got reports of kayakers in trouble.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLUFFTON TOWNSHIP, Iowa – Five people were arrested Sunday after authorities responded to a possible emergency on the Upper Iowa River.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says there were several reports around 4 pm about kayakers possibly in distress near Cattle Creek Road. Deputies, the Decorah Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources all went to the area. They found five individuals who were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail for public intoxication.

Those arrested are:

Randall Rau, 52 of Oelwein.
Timothy Wright, 50 of Oelwein.
Jolene Wright, 44 of Oelwein.
Rachel Wright, 21 of Oelwein.
Nicole Wright, 18 of Oelwein.

