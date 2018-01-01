Clear
Five arrested after Austin bar fight

Witnesses reported multiple gun shots.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Five people are facing charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says they were called around 1:05 am about a fight outside El Maguey Bar on North Main Street. Officers say witnesses reported the fight started inside on the dance floor and then moved outside where at least three shots were fired before police arrived.

The investigation led officers to an SUV with Wisconsin license plates parked at the Spam Museum. Police talked with five people near the SUV and say they smelled marijuana. A K9 was brought out and indicated marijuana in several places on the SUV. Police say a search of the vehicle found the drug and a .38 Special revolver with four spent rounds and one live round in the cylinder.

Four people from Albert Lea, McKayla Florence Hernandez, 18, Erick Lozano-Godina, 19, Austin Michael Navarro, 19, and Felipe Julian Carrizales, 23, and Carlie Ann Ubaldo, 18 of Austin, were booked into the Mower County Jail on various gun, drug, and alcohol charges.

Austin police say their investigation is continuing.

McKayla Hernandez
Erick Lozano-Godina
Carlie Ubaldo
Felipe Carrizales
Austin Navarro

