Fisher named North Iowa Band Festival Klempnauer Award winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Band Festival named Bob Fisher this year’s Klempnauer Award winner.The Klempnauer Award started in 1993 as a way to recognizes an “unsung hero” of the festival.It’s presented to someone who goes above and beyond behind the scenes in the north Iowa community to support the band festival’s musical tradition.Through the years, Fisher helped organize the parade’s Trombone Fanfare and he continues to play in the Mason City Municipal Band. He’s also the co-coordinator for TubaChristmas.During Band Festival weekend he emcees the Thursday night kickoff, and he’s participated in the band festival parade itself since high school.In recent years you’ll find him along the sidelines, broadcasting live coverage of the parade on KGLO radio.The 80th North Iowa Band Festival runs May 24-28. The Band Festival parade is May 26 at 10 a.m.This year’s theme is “Totally 80s.”Musical entertainment is set with “Betty & the Gents” and “The Dweebs” on Friday May 25.Saturday’s acts include “Brad & Kate” and “Decoy.”For more on the festival go to www.nibandfest.com.