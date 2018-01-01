First trial set in February drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of four defendants in going to trial over 110 grams of methamphetamine.

Rochester police say an investigation led them to a drug deal at Crossroads Plaza on February 1 and that resulted in the search of two residences. Officers say they found the meth, ½ gram of heroin, a handgun, and $700 in cash.

Sarah Anne Whitewater of Rochester and Tyler Louis Green of Grand Meadow are charged with two counts of 1st degree sale of drugs. Shawn Marie Chilson and Aundrea Catherine Price are facing 5th degree marijuana possession charges.

A trial for Whitewater is now scheduled for May 29. The other three have not yet entered pleas.