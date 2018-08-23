First sentence issued for December drug shooting

RED WING, Minn. – The first sentence has been handed down in a Goodhue County drug shooting.

Payton Frances Koob, 19 of Red Wing, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit simple robbery and was ordered Thursday to spend 30 days in jail, with possibility of work release, and five years on supervised probation. Koob must also perform 120 hours of community work service.



Koob was one of three people arrested on December 11, 2017, after authorities say an attempt to buy marijuana turned into an argument and an attempt to rob the drug dealer. The incident resulted in one man being shot in the arm.

The two others arrested, Shun Barnell Johnson of Austin and Elliott Robert Jackson of Rochester, have pleaded not guilty to 1st degree burglary and conspiracy to commit simple robbery. A trial date has not been scheduled for either man.