First sentence in Mason City home theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in a September home burglary.

32-year-old Jamie Rose Nicholson and 30-year-old Thomas John Kerlin, both of Rudd, were charged with 1st degree theft after authorities say there were found with over $10,000 in property that had been stolen from a home in the 1000 block of Fair Meadow Drive in Mason City. Court documents say the items were taken between September 3 and September 5, 2017.

Both Nicholson and Kerlin entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree theft. Nicholson has now been given a deferred judgment and ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. If she fulfills the terms of her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Kerlin’s sentencing is scheduled for February 5.