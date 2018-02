Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Fire Department is training students from the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences on victim extrication at vehicle accidents. Captain Holly Mulholland tells us that she’s seen an increase in calls in the last three years. She also adds that they respond to"Several hundred injury accident calls per year."Kirk Sutton is one student at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences that was eager to use the gear.Sutton said when he was deployed overseas, seeing first responders ignited his passion to become a paramedic.“The first response is so critical to how that patient’s outcome is going to be and the fact that I can have a positive influence there is amazing to me.”