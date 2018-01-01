First responders look to reduce the danger in crash responses

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- Dozens of local first responder agencies and law enforcement agencies met on Tuesday to look at how they respond to crash incidents to keep those involved in the crash as well as themselves safer.“We need to try and understand what the other people want to do on scene,” says Mason City Fire Captain Jack Odegaard.“When it comes to traffic crash investigations, police are there to handle the criminal end of it and the fire department is there to handle rescues,” says Sergeant Mike Lillquist with the Mason City Police Department.Sergeant Lillquist says he has seen a crash where those responding were hit by another driver.“It’s a little chaotic,” he said. “Not only are you now dealing with the initial problem, but now you have a backup issue and you have to get more resources.”The Department of Public Safety is hosting this class and say crashes like the one in Worth County where the driver of a vehicle that hit a Worth County Deputy died happen all too often.Lieutenant Mark Miller with the Iowa State Patrol said each year 10 police officers are killed in second hand crashes along with four fire fighters and 60 tow truck drivers sparking national attention to look at how responses are executed.“Be willing to change the way you’ve done things for years and maybe look at something different,” said Lt. Miller.Lt. Miller says much of the training involves learning how emergency workers respond to scenes as well as give them tips how what is working and what isn’t. Since the class first came about in 2012, he has already seen the benefits.“Looking at my troopers alone; I’ve seen them using the concept behind this program,” said Miller. “It is a culture change that takes a few years to get used to, but they are more effective, we get roads cleaned up faster and cleaner.”And those attending the meeting like Lillquist and Odegaard say working together to understand each agencies tactics is key to everyone’s safety.“what does law enforcement want to get out of this car wreck, what's fire want to get out of this car wreck, if we all understand what everybody's goal is we can work towards that quicker,” said Cpt. Odegaard.