First plea in Rochester armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of three people arrested for an August robbery is pleading not guilty.

John Allen Lockett III, 20 of Rochester, is scheduled to stand trial on February 4, 2019, for 1st degree aggravated robbery.



Rochester police say Lockett, Ashley Heckman, and Batri Ismail were involved in the August 6 robbery of a man in the 2200 block of Park Lane SE. Authorities say the victim was ordered to empty out his pockets at gunpoint, but managed to start a struggle where the gun fired into the floor. Police say the victim was then hit in the head with a rake.

Heckman and Ismail are facing the same charge as Lockett but have not yet entered pleas.