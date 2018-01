ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A woman who was fatally shot at a convenience store is St. Paul's first homicide this year.

Police were called to the Quick Stop Market about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the city's Railroad Island neighborhood. They found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately known if the woman was a customer or an employee of the store. No one else was injured. No suspects have been arrested.