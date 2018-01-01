First guilty plea in Rochester meth arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two people arrested after a search near a school is pleading guilty.

32-year-old Jamie Amanda Rose Moreno and 24-year-old Michael Alan Bunnell, both of Rochester, were charged on November 29, 2017 after Rochester police executed a search warrant at 624 14th Street NE, which is about 499 feet away from Jefferson Elementary.

Authorities say Moreno was stopped with nine grams of methamphetamine. Bunnell was found sleeping inside the residence, where police say they also found four more grams of meth.

On Tuesday, Moreno pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for April 2.

Bunnell has not yet entered a plea to a charge of 5th degree drug possession.