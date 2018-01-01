First guilty plea in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first defendant in a November drug bust is pleading guilty.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant on November 30, 2017 in the 100 block of 8th Avenue SE in Rochester. 33-year-old Zachary Allan Pruka of Rochester was charged with 5th degree drug possession and violating a restraining order. He pleaded guilty and was given a stay of adjudication and two years of probation. Pruka must also pay a $1,000 legal fee.

35-year-old Emily Mahon of Rochester was charged with 4th degree drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 36-year-old Benjamin Lynde of Mantorville was accused of 1st degree sale of methamphetamine and 2nd degree possession of meth. They have not yet entered pleas.