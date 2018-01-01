First defendant in summer assault is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first defendant in a birthday barbecue assault will not be spending more time in jail.

24-year-old Levell Devell Booth of Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 29 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 29 days already served. He and 29-year-old Levar Henry Booth of Rochester were arrested on July 10, 2017, after police said an argument in the 2400 block of 26th Street NW turned into an attack.

Levar Booth is still scheduled to stand trial on May 21 for 3rd degree assault, 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault, and disorderly conduct.