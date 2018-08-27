AUSTIN, Minn. - Monday is the first day of classes at Riverland Community College.
On a college campus like Riverland's, students are on several different paths.
One big reason why students come to a two-year school is cost.
According to data from the College Board, there's a major difference between two and four-year tuition costs. This is the case both in Iowa and Minnesota.
"A lot of people now are appreciating the value of the community college more so than it used to be 10, 15 years ago," Adenuga Atewologun, the president at Riverland Community College, said.
Atewologun said a full-time Riverland students pays less than $6000 a year.
For some like Bonnie Sutton, community college means coming back to school. She thinks a degree is an investment.
"Of all the things that I've done in my life, the only thing that I really regret is not continuing my education," Sutton said. "So I know that in order to get anywhere today in this day in age, you have to have an education so that's why I'm here."
