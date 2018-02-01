First baby born in Mason City in 2018

MASON CITY, Iowa- It is a title that only happens once a year; having the first baby born in the New Year. This year Shelby and Jeremy Lester of Britt get to celebrate the title as they welcome their new baby boy in to the new world.

Brendon Lester was born January 2nd at 8:02 AM at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa. Baby Brendon is 7.9 pounds and 21 inches long. The family tells us they’re excited to hold the title as first baby born in the New Year.

“We are pretty excited,” says Jeremy Lester. “I didn’t think, being born on the second that we would have the first baby born in the New Year, but I guess it worked out to our advantage.”