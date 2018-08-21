STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Monday marked the first day of school at Stewartville Middle and High Schools.

High School Principal Josh Larsen tells KIMT they started three weeks earlier than they're used to.

This made students have mixed feelings about coming back to school.

"We didn't get out too early and here we are, super early," Ethan Humble, a senior, said. "It's like ripping us off, but it happens. I'm not gonna complain. We're here now so we're going with it."

Petra Algadi is also a senior this year and is excited to be back.

"Well I love homework. I really missed it in the summer," Algadi said. "I enjoy doing it, learning. So I'm glad to have that back."

Even some of the middle schoolers are getting into the spirit.

"Summer seemed really short and it went by really fast," Claire Ruter, an 8th grader, said, "but once you get into school, you get to see all your friends, and do activities so it's not that bad."