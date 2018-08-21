Clear

First Day of School at Stewartville Middle and High Schools

Three weeks earlier than the district is used to, the Stewartville Tigers are back in class.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Monday marked the first day of school at Stewartville Middle and High Schools.

High School Principal Josh Larsen tells KIMT they started three weeks earlier than they're used to. 

This made students have mixed feelings about coming back to school.

"We didn't get out too early and here we are, super early," Ethan Humble, a senior, said. "It's like ripping us off, but it happens. I'm not gonna complain. We're here now so we're going with it."

Petra Algadi is also a senior this year and is excited to be back.

"Well I love homework. I really missed it in the summer," Algadi said. "I enjoy doing it, learning. So I'm glad to have that back."

Even some of the middle schoolers are getting into the spirit.

"Summer seemed really short and it went by really fast," Claire Ruter, an 8th grader, said, "but once you get into school, you get to see all your friends, and do activities so it's not that bad."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Clouds stick around for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Image

Independent film set in Mason City

Image

Taking the public bus to school

Image

Chateau Theater Setback

Image

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

Image

Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

Image

First Day of School

Community Events