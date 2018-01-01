wx_icon Mason City 21°

wx_icon Albert Lea 21°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 17°

Clear

Firefighters respond to storage unit fire in Rochester

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2018 11:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2018 11:00 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire officials are investigating a fire at a storage unit.

Scroll for more content...

Rochester Fire Department responded to the call just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday to A & A Mini Storage, located on the 2300 block of HWY 14 West.

When they arrived, firefighters saw fire and smoke in multiple storage units. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Authorities say there were no injuries, but the fire is under investigation.

The amount of damage is unknown. American Red Cross volunteers are helping out one adult after this fire.

Stay with KIMT for the latest.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events