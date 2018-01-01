Firefighters respond to storage unit fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire officials are investigating a fire at a storage unit.

Rochester Fire Department responded to the call just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday to A & A Mini Storage, located on the 2300 block of HWY 14 West.

When they arrived, firefighters saw fire and smoke in multiple storage units. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Authorities say there were no injuries, but the fire is under investigation.

The amount of damage is unknown. American Red Cross volunteers are helping out one adult after this fire.

