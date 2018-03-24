Firefighters prepare for more than fires

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

Wednesday through Friday, Rochester Fire Department had an airway management training.

Scroll for more content...

"The vast majority of the calls that we go on anymore are medical calls," says Captain Brett Knapp. In addition to responding to fires, firefighters are often the first to arrive on the scene to medical calls - even before paramedics. When they arrive, the first thing they do is check to see if the patient is breathing okay. If they're not - firefighters jump into action. Because of this, they need to regularly practice life-saving skills.

Dr. Matt Sztajnkrycer is medical director of the Rochester Fire Department. He organizes and leads their training sessions. This week, he presented to fire fighters on topics such as keeping the airway open and how to manage traumatic cardiac arrest. They then broke into smaller groups to practice skills - like giving rescue breaths with a bag valve - with trainers.

Sztajnkrycer keeps Rochester Fire Department up-to-date on the most recent and relevant trainings - even skills they may not need to use often - like how to medically take care of a woman in childbirth and the baby. He says it is important for firefighters to not only know how to perform techniques, but understand how and why they work. Some of the techniques he taught today were published only in the last few weeks.

The Rochester fire crew has emergency medical service trainings on a monthly basis.

"Firefighters are a key component in saving lives in Rochester, but even more important than them in saving lives, are the men and women of Rochester." He urges the public to take advantage of courses that are available, like CPR, first aid, and appling tourniquets - so that they know how to recognize emergencies and can take action before firefighters and other EMS providers arrive.