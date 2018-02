MASON CITY, Iowa - Firefighters are on scene at a house fire in Mason City Thursday morning.

The scene is at 1406 S. Georgia Ave. A KIMT reporter talked with homeowner Gordon Linnevold who says everyone made it out of the home safely. Firefighters were able to save the family's cat.

A KIMT reporter is working to learn more. We will be updating this story with additional details as they are released.