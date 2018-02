NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Officials say flames tore through a Worth County business Sunday morning.

Worth County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Northwood Welding around 4:43 am on a report of a structure fire. Deputies say they arrived to find the building completely ablaze and neighboring homes were evacuated.

The Northwood Volunteer Fire Department and Alliant Energy assisted with this fire. The Sheriff’s Office says the cause remains under investigation.