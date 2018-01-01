Fire in Mower county destroys two vehicles

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – A garage fire destroyed two vehicles Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

A call came in to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office around 1 am about a detached garage on fire at 30088 525th Avenue. A deputy says when he arrived on scene, the owners of the property said they woke up and noticed their garage was on fire.

The flames were extinguished by the Blooming Prairie Fire Department. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Officials say it appears the fire started in a fire ring near the garage.

The building and two vehicles inside are considered total losses.