Fire departments receives grants

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Two fire departments will be purchasing new equipment thanks to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestry Fire Program in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service has awarded over $200,000 in grants to 92 of Iowa’s rural fire departments.

The purpose is to help the department provide aid and protect properties from wildfires.

Rockford Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $3,500 and the fire chief explains how they will benefit from it.

“This year we were fortunate enough to be selected and we purchased, well we are going to purchase a slide in unit to build another fire rescue rig for going off road in filed and grass fires,” says Cory Murray.

The Britt Fire Department also received a grant for $3,470.