Scroll for more content...

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An unoccupied house suffered fire damage to the upper level and smoke and water damage throughout the house, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities were dispatched to 20643 715 Ave. Tuesday night around 9:09 p.m. Deputies arrived and scene and noticed there was smoke coming from the upper level and small flames were visible through an upstairs window.Fire departments from Conger, Albert Lea, Alden and Clarks Grove all assisted. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.