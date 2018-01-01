wx_icon Mason City 30°

Fire chief says 1 person killed, 1 hurt in Eagle Grove blaze

Authorities say a house fire in north-central Iowa killed one person and injured another.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 8:13 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 8:22 AM

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in north-central Iowa killed one person and injured another.

Eagle Grove Fire Chief Tom Peterson told The Messenger that three people were in the Eagle Grove home when the blaze erupted around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He says two of them made it out — one uninjured and one later taken to an Iowa City hospital. Firefighters found the third resident's body as they knocked down flames.

Peterson says an electrical fire in the kitchen spread through the rear of the structure.
The Messenger reported the fire happened at 222 Commercial Ave. S., according to Peterson.

