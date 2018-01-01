Fire causes $35,000 worth of damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A fire Friday night ignited by a lamp shade coming in contact with a light bulb caused around $35,000 in damage to an apartment.

Fire officials say the single-room fire occurred at 901 Luther Place/St. John’s Luther Home, Knutson Place Apartments on Friday at 7:52 p.m.

The fire spread to nearby furniture, which activated the sprinkler system. The building did suffer moderate smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported and residents were evacuated to other parts of the facility.

The scene was cleared by 9:30 Friday night.