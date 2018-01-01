Fire at Rochester laundromat causes $10,000 in damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters responded to flames at Mega Coin Laundry on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire began in a dryer and after the clothes were removed from the machine, the smoke set off the sprinkler system.

Those with the Rochester Fire Department say they were able to shut down the sprinkler system after forcing entry on a door, but Mega Coin and two other businesses experienced an estimated $10,000 in water damage to floor and carpeting.

No one was injured, and officials say Mega Coin Laundry will be able to remain open.