Fire at Albert Lea business causes minimal damage

A fire caused by a heavy buildup of dust and debris Wednesday night at Doug’s Auto Body Shop resulted in minimal damage.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 11:12 AM
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A fire caused by a heavy buildup of dust and debris Wednesday night at Doug’s Auto Body Shop resulted in minimal damage.
Fire crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke at 321 Sibley Ave. around 6:41 p.m. The fire, which was found in the duct work coming out of the furnace, was put out quickly and there were no injuries, according to the Albert Lea Fire Department.
The damage estimate was $100.

