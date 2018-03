SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - A fire has destroyed a home in Spring Valley.

The blaze broke out a little before 3:00 on Saturday afternoon on Courtland Street. Firefighters say nobody is currently living at the home and no injuries have been reported.

The home was unsafe for crews to enter when they arrived, so firefighters let it burn out and demolished the rubble.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.