Finalists named for next RCTC president

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three finalists have been named in the search for the next president of Rochester Community and Technical College.

Jeffery Boyd, Utpal Goswami, and Charles Nwankwo were selected by a search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders. They are scheduled to visit the RCTC campus between February 20 and February 22.

Jeffery Boyd has served Tidewater Community College in Virginia as the provost of the Norfolk campus since 2014. He has also worked at Elgin Community College in Illinois from 2006 to 2014, the Quad County Urban League in 2005, Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois from 2003 to 2004, and Waubonsee Community College in Illinoise from 2001 to 2003. He will be at the RCTC camps on February 22.

Utpal Goswami has served as president of MCC-Maple Woods, a campus of the Metropolitan Community College district in Missouri since 2013. Previously, he was at the College of the Redwoods in California from 2010 to 2013, Yavapai College in Arizona from 2006 to 2010, St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Missouri from 2001 to 2006, and Schreiner University from 1987 to 2001. His campus visit is set for February 21.

Charles Nwankwo has served Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Arizona since 2014 in several capacities including his current roles as interim vice president of Academic Affairs and vice president of Information Technology & Media Services/CIO. His past workplaces include SOWELA Technical Community College in Louisiana from 2008 to 2014, and the Houston Community College System from 1995 to 2008. He will visit RCTC on February 20.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to act on Interim Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation of a final candidate at its March 21 meeting. The new president is expected to begin in July 2018.