Final sentence in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fifth and final sentence has been given out in a home invasion that people watched on social media.

19-year-old Kareem Isaiah Hollins of Rochester pleaded guilty to 3rd degree riot Monday and was handed two years of probation and must pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service. Hollins is one of five convicted for what police described as an armed burglary and assault at the Quarter Apartments on March 25, 2017.

Authorities say some of the crime was streamed live over social media.

20-year-old Andre Davenport pleaded guilty to 3rd degree robbery and got the same sentence as Hollins.

20-year-old Elijah Hollins and 19-year-old Elliott Norwood entered guilty pleas as well to 3rd degree riot. They each got two years of probation. Elijah Hollins must pay a $300 fine and Norwood was fined $500.

20-year-old Donte Wilkins was convicted of 1st degree burglary and sentenced to four years and two months in prison.