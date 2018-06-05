Final sentence in Mitchell County marijuana bust

OSAGE, Iowa – The cases of the final two defendants in a Mitchell County drug bust have come to an end.

Victor Ivan Vargas Morales, 27 of Osage, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and received a deferred judgment. He’s been ordered to spend six months on probation and pay a $250 civil penalty. If Vargas Morales meets the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

A charge of possession of marijuana against Danelis Del Valle Aponte, 22 of Osage, has been dismissed by the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office “in the interest of justice.”

Those two were arrested with along with Dalton J. Toupal, 22 of Osage, after authorities made a probation check of Toupal’s apartment on October 18, 2017. Officers said they found pot and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Toupal previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and received one year of probation and a $250 civil penalty. He also got a deferred judgment and the conviction will be wiped from his record if he fulfills the terms of his probation.