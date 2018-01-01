Final sentence in Charles City home invasion

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The third and final defendant has been sentenced for a summer home invasion.

19-year-old Deangelo Aaron Hawkins of Charles City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary for an incident on July 25, 2017 where police say he and two others broke into a home in the 400 block of B Street in Charles City. Hawkins was given a deferred judgment and five years of probation on Monday. If he fulfills the terms of that probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.

Another defendant, Michael Jackson also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and got five years of probation. Andre Johnson was found guilty at trial of 1st degree burglary and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.