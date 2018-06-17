Final defendant in thefts from trucks gets probation

DECORAH, Iowa – The third defendant in a northeast Iowa theft case gets off much easier than the other two.
Kevin Lee Gates, 42, Frank Lee Miller, 55, and Ryan Robert Tovar, 34, all pleaded guilty to charges of 1st degree theft. Authorities say the three Waterloo men stole thousands of dollars in equipment from Alliant Energy trucks that were parked in a Fort Atkinson lot on December 4, 2017.
Miller and Tovar were ordered to spend up to 10 years in prison. Gates has now been sentenced to three to five years of probation. All three must also jointly pay $13,375.21 in restitution.
Frank Miller (left) and Ryan Tovar.
