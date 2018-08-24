Clear

Film Festival returns to North Iowa

Showings at four locations in Clear Lake and Mason City.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2018 Iowa Independent Film Festival is underway in Clear Lake and Mason City.

A total of 13 features and 28 short films will be shown at four different locations:


Tanna Frederick

Richard Schinnow

The Main Event, 112 2nd Street NE in Mason City.
Lake Theatre in Clear Lake, 4 North 4th Street in Clear Lake.
Mason City Community Theater, 215 South Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Mason City Public Library, 225 2nd Street SE.

The Festival was founded in 2007 by Tanna Frederick and Richard Schinnow. The 2018 edition began showing films Friday afternoon and will continue through Saturday evening. Due to the weather, a Friday night showing at Clear Lake City Park has been moved to the Lake Theatre.

For more information about the Festival, including a schedule of films, click here.

