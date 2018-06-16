Fillmore County Sheriff receives a prestigious training to help find missing children

PRESTON, Minn. — After hearing about a training from a fellow sheriff for the heads of law enforcement agencies to better equip them to handle missing child situations, Fillmore County Sheriff Kaase knew this was a resource he wanted to bring to Fillmore County.

In mid-May, he returned from Virginia from a training held by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He says the seminar focused on policies and procedures to help law enforcement best respond to missing and runaway child situations.

Sheriff Kaase has a message for parents and guardians: "If they have a runaway, if they have someone missing, to contact us as soon as they can because that is so huge and important in the success of making sure it's a safe and positive outcome."

He will return to Virginia for the second part of the training. The next section will focus on what to do in exploited child situations.