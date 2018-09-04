Clear
Fighting school illness

We're learning how a local school helps keep kids from getting sick.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:10 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-i t's important they stay healthy. School is back in session at Rochester Central Lutheran School and many other local schools. With so many bodies back in the classroom, germs are inevitable.
However, hand washing can help stop the spread.
Parents like Aaron Johnson are excited for the new school year.
Johnson tells me that being a father of four is stressful and having sick children just adds to that stress.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a large percentage of food borne disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands.
“It's a community effort between faculty our staff and our parent community,” said RCLC principal Suzanne Lagerwaard “We work very hard to make sure that the kids wash their hands before snack after snack before lunch after lunch obviously when they been in and out of the bathroom.”

