Fetal Heartbeat bill passes subcommittee

DES MOINES, Iowa- A bill many people that many people, including lawmakers, thought was not going to be brought up for conversation in the House this legislative session passed a subcommittee on Thursday.The fetal heartbeat bill, which stops an individual from getting an abortion after a heartbeat has been detected, was said not to be brought up for discussion as of Tuesday according to lawmakers. That bill was then attached to the fetal tissue bill, which limits the amount of fetal tissue that can be used for testing.Sara Strickler of Greene says she agrees that the bill needs to be passed, but doesn’t like that it was attached to another bill.“I feel like they are trying to put it in a loophole so they can continue to keep going with getting their way with more bills,” she said.The bills still needs to pass the House and the Senate before heading to the Governor’s desk to become law.