Feeding the people cleaning up

MASON CITY, Iowa - While residents in Eastbrooke are still cleaning up from weekend flooding, a local credit union is doing their part to help out.

North Iowa Community Credit Union delivered pizzas courtesy of Papa Murphy's to those cleaning up in the hard hit neighborhood on Tuesday. It's part of NICCU's goal of doing random acts of kindness, which also fits with their "see what our community can do for you" motto.

Abby Murray, who was delivering pizzas, says it's the thought that counts.

"Why not deliver pizzas and give some people some peace of mind and make their night a little better so they don't have to make supper, and even just the little things in this time of tragedy and inconvenience really say a lot," Murray says. "Just seeing how many people are impacted by this water damage, it's just...heartbreaking, and we want to do something and we want to help our community and let them know that we are here to help them."

Murray says that Tuesday's initiative was spur of the moment, but could be done again on Wednesday depending on community feedback.