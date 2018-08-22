Clear

Feds: Man charged in Minnesota stabbing was in US illegally

Federal officials say a man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Minnesota before slashing his own throat entered the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2012.

Aug. 22, 2018

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Federal officials say a man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Minnesota before slashing his own throat entered the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2012.

Thirty-five-year-old Fraider Diaz-Carbajal was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the Aug. 12 death of 27-year-old Enedelia Perez Garcia in his apartment in the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee. Authorities say she suffered multiple stab wounds all over her body.

Diaz-Carbajal was initially hospitalized, then booked into jail Monday. Bail is set at $1.5 million.

Authorities haven't disclosed a motive.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer tells the Star Tribune Diaz-Carbajal was deported to Mexico in 2012 because of three drunken-driving convictions and one for domestic assault. He says Diaz-Carbajal later re-entered the country illegally.

Court records don't list an attorney for him.

