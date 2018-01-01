Federal sentence handed down to North Iowa man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man is going to federal prison for making methamphetamine.

49-year-old Todd Edward Daniels of Kanawha was arrested in Cerro Gordo County in May 2017 by the Iowa State Patrol. He was facing federal charges and was accused of helping distribute meth from the fall of 2016 until his arrest.

Daniels entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to manufacture meth and has been sentenced in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to 15 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Daniels has a previous federal conviction from 2005 for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth. He received a two and ½ year sentence for that.