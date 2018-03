Federal prison for Rochester drug dealer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for being part of a drug trafficking operation.

Shane Robert Edwards, also known as “Homegrown,” was arrested in November 2016 after police said they found 11 grams of methamphetamine and 23 firearms inside his home. He was eventually federally indicted for being one of six people involved in selling meth in Minnesota between December 2015 and November 2016.

Edwards pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute meth and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Authorities say he lied about his name when buying two .45 caliber pistols in Rochester.

Edwards has been sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.